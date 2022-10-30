Bratz: Rock Angelz

Not Available

The Bratz girls have hit upon the perfect way to express themselves and their stylin' creativity by starting up their own teen magazine. Yasmin, Chloe, Jade, and Sasha are in for some fashion-forward adventure when their first task at the mag is to fly to London to cover a super-hot rock concert. Unfortunately, rival journalists from YOUR THING magazine have gotten the same idea. Mean-spirited editor Burdine Maxwell and her evil interns, twins Kirstee and Kaycee, happen to show up right when the Bratz girls lose their passes to the show. Coincidence? Probably not, but now the girls have to find another way to get in, and they realize the only way they can get access is to become a rock band themselves! It's time to rock out and save the mag, all in a day's work for these hip chicks.