Brave Father

Not Available

In China, many parents are sacrificing everything to see their children graduate successfully from a university in order to obtain highly-paid jobs. Han Peiyin has sold off all the family’s home valuables and now works in Xi’an to make the money for his son, Shengli, to attend a university. For years, Han, carried a notebook in which he recorded all of his loans - mostly small amounts such as 10 or 20 RMB. Han is convinced that knowledge has the power to change destinies, and expects his son to be successful.