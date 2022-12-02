Not Available

Brave Father

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In China, many parents are sacrificing everything to see their children graduate successfully from a university in order to obtain highly-paid jobs. Han Peiyin has sold off all the family’s home valuables and now works in Xi’an to make the money for his son, Shengli, to attend a university. For years, Han, carried a notebook in which he recorded all of his loans - mostly small amounts such as 10 or 20 RMB. Han is convinced that knowledge has the power to change destinies, and expects his son to be successful.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images