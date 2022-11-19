Not Available

From the first day of spring training, the 1995 Atlanta Braves knew that one thing mattered - Winning the World Series. And it was their year! The Braves proved to be the best team in baseball in a thrilling six-game series against the Cleveland Indians. The miracle season of 1991 turned into a dream come true in 1995, all spurred by the rallying cry of their frenzied fans. This collector's edition includes footage & highlights from the regular season, the playoffs, the World Series & more! Braves win ... it all!