Not Available

Bravo Chef: Italian Cuisine (2009) September 29th, 2009. Belmundo Entertainment. 84 Minutes. See the top chefs right at work! Working side-by-side with a top chef is a shortcut to mastering special tricks and techniques. A straightforward and hands-on approach renders lengthy and boring explanations unnecessary. A modern approach to the most sacred national dishes lets you master them without fear. The chefs don't hesitate to show you their treasured techniques, they understand that sharing a secret with a kindred spirit is a joy! Recipes included: 1 - Tuscan Cantucci Biscuits. 2 - Gnocchi with Wild Mushrooms and Shellfish. 3 - Lasagna with Bolognese Sauce. 4 - Ravioli with Creamy Parmesan Filling and Beef Tartare. 5 - Seafood Risotto. 6 - Spaghetti Aglio, Olio, Peperoncino with Tuna Tartare. 7 - Tiramisu with Amaretti Biscuits. 8 - Tuna in Breadcrumbs with a Mixed Leaf Salad. 9 - Vitello Tonnato.