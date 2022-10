Not Available

While digging for a meteor fragment containing Curium 82, a substance that can cure the common cold, the three brothers Dal finds a shining, diamond-like stone. Later, Roms Dal is visited by an alien in a space ship, and receives a ring containing blueprints to an unknown machine. The brothers decide to build the contraption, hoping to find out what it does. When Roms accidentaly triggers its mechanism using the stone, they are off on an exciting time-traveling adventure.