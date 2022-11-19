Not Available

Have you ever been in love with a woman so much that you didn't care if she was faithful to you? Well, now you will be ... Brea Bennett is that woman. Brea Unfaithful unleashes the blind passion between Brea and Derrick Pierce to your screen. When she isn't fucking him, she's lusting after the delicious Paulina James. Staci Thorn, Erik Everhard, Kasey Burns and Tommy Gunn all crave Brea too, but will they get to experience her passion? Jerry and Renae Cruz can only long for her from a distance, knowing deep within that Brea gets want Brea wants. "Brea Unfaithful" will have you pledging your allegiance to her, but will Brea do the same for you?