This documentary film on Iceland's whaling industry exposes the nation's defiant and illegal participation in commercial whale harvesting against a backdrop of worldwide protests and political intrigue. Iceland is the only country to hunt the endangered Finback whale. Ignoring international law, the politicians, scientists, and businessmen influencing the decision to continue the hunt believe that these migratory mammals are their resources to exploit. Their intent: disregard international law, set their own killing quotas each hunting season, and continue their slaughter in order to gain minuscule profits. This documentary reveals the contradictions and unethical decisions that allow Iceland to continue hunting the world's largest mammals.