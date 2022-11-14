Breach in the Silence

Not Available

Adolescent and from a modest neighborhood, Ana has spent her years in front of a sewing machine, working to support her two younger brothers and silently enduring the abuse of a pervert stepfather and an indifferent mother. Her hearing impairment has made marginalized her in a world that refuses to listen to her, becoming her in an object of use of who are around her. Unable to resign herself that her brothers will suffer the same fate, Ana decides to save them, embarking on a trip to freedom.