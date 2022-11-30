BREAD AND BELONGING

Not Available

In the small Indian state of Goa, which is troubled by increasing emigration, three stories unfold around the subject of pão—a unique type of bread native to the region. Alzira and family have been baking for generations, but the survival of their labour-intensive business hangs in the balance, due to difficulties finding staff. Not far away is another bakery, run entirely by ‘outsiders’—including Kiran and his co-workers who, every daybreak, cycle for miles to make deliveries of pão. Displaying the renowned tenacity of migrants, Kiran and colleagues have adapted to a new profession, a new language and even a new diet. Meanwhile, Marius—a recent returnee to his home state—hits the streets determined in his mission to resurrect the bread of his childhood.