Not Available

Ivan is released a day early from a treatment programme for alcoholics due to a doctors' strike. He returns to his wife Sonja and his sixteen year old son Robi. The first afternoon he spends at home is very pleasant. The next morning Sonja sends Ivan to a shop to get bread and milk. On the way back Ivan runs into Armando, his high school classmate, and through their conversation at a bar, Ivan finds out that long before Sonja became his wife, Armando spent a night with her. Ivan has his first drop of the hard stuff...Kruh in mleko is a bitter-sweet tale of loneliness, estrangement and the glowing embers of love, where there once used to be a fire.