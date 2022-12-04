Bread and Poetry

Not Available

Majid who is working in a bakery, sends his poem to be published in a journal. He always dreams of becoming famous. Majid finds some pages of the book "Les Miserables" and becomes interested in reading it, but he has no access to it. He picks a book from the library of his brother-in-law and tries to change it with the book "Les Miserables" in the public library. He is not aware of the cheque of his brother-in-law between some pages of the book. This is a starting point for some other adventures which put Majid into trouble.