Not Available

An Abdul Zainidi short film chose for the Cannes short Film corner 2012. It's the first bruneian short film selected in that competition. A young man called Arish enters a dream where he finds himself lying on the floor in an empty house.A strange man called 'Lapin' hands him a strange box,when he wakes up he tries very hard to remember his dream qnd what is inside the box which will lead him to the truth.