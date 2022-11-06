Not Available

Bread, Gold, Gun

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

An absorbing adventure action film by an acclaimed master of the genre, S. Gasparov (“The Sixth”, “Forget the Word ‘Death’”, “First Run, Last Run”). The Civil War. A foster home teacher is delivering grain for the starving children. Her accidental co-travelers are Chekist Gorbach, sailor Sasha and stationmaster Zaytsev, who came into possession of three gold nuggets. And around them are the Reds, the Whites and the bandits… Ruscico.com

Cast

Vladimir Borisov
Gabrielle Scollay
Eduard Martsevich

Images