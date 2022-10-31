Not Available

Break the Cycle is a documentary about Downhill Mountain Biking in Ireland. Most of the best downhill riders lives revolve around their bikes - their friends, their family, even their jobs. Break the Cycle aims to get an insight into the lives of those top Irish mountain bike riders, to show their individuality. Shooting them at the places they ride, train, work and live while showing off the amazing landscapes on the Island of Ireland. It's looks into how these riders have used their bikes to "break the cycle" of everyday life. Break the Cycle film includes profiles from nine of the best Irish Downhill Mountain Bike riders. They each have their own unique lives, and different views, but they all have one thing in common - their love for bikes. From the full time pros, to the medical graduates, air conditioning engineers, apprentice joiners, and personal fitness instructors, their passion for downhill mountain biking has united them all.