Break Through!

Romeo, A.K.A. Kosuke Matsuyama (Shun Shioya), is a second-year high school student. A nice, normal, nonviolent type, he suddenly finds himself in the middle of a rampaging crowd of Korean boys, outraged by insults perpetrated by several of his idiotic class-mates on two Korean girls. He makes a narrow escape, but soon after, he and his best bud Yoshio (Keisuke Koide) are sent by their home-room teacher to invite the Korean students to a friendly soccer game as a way of restoring the peace.
|Erika Sawajiri
|Kyung-ja Lee
|Yoko Maki
|Gang-ja Chun
|Joe Odagiri
|Sakazaki
|Keisuke Koide
|Norio Yoshida
|Kazuki Namioka
|Bang-ho Motoki
|Ryō Kase
|Hideto Noguchi
