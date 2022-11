Not Available

Sam (Samantha Saint), a "lifestyle" columnist, discovers her wannabe rocker boyfriend is cheating on her and kicks him to the curb. Apprehensive, she slowly decides to get back into the dating game and document her experiences for her column. A blind date and speed dating prove to be disastrous and Sam's dating future appears to be doomed. Will the Break Up Blues continue or can Sam snap out of it and find true love?