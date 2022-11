Not Available

Cheol-Su, an assassin disguised as a patriot, Tae-Ho, a gangster, and Dal-Gun, a spy, are kind of people who can turn their backs from each other for the sake of their own interests. Now they are cooperating to find a golden Buddhist statue. They gets to think about the nation's wellbeing during their search for the statue, and decide to fight for their mother land, returning the statue to Lance.