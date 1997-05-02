1997

Breakdown

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 2nd, 1997

Studio

Dino De Laurentiis Company

When his SUV breaks down on a remote Southwestern road, Jeff Taylor lets his wife, Amy, hitch a ride with a trucker to get help. When she doesn't return, Jeff fixes his SUV and tracks down the trucker -- who tells the police he's never seen Amy. Johnathan Mostow's tense thriller then follows Jeff's desperate search for his wife, which eventually uncovers a small town's murderous secret.

Cast

Kurt RussellJeffrey " Jeff " Taylor
J. T. WalshWarren " Red " Barr
Kathleen QuinlanAmy Taylor
M.C. GaineyEarl
Jack NoseworthyBilly
Rex LinnSheriff Boyd

Images