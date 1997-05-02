When his SUV breaks down on a remote Southwestern road, Jeff Taylor lets his wife, Amy, hitch a ride with a trucker to get help. When she doesn't return, Jeff fixes his SUV and tracks down the trucker -- who tells the police he's never seen Amy. Johnathan Mostow's tense thriller then follows Jeff's desperate search for his wife, which eventually uncovers a small town's murderous secret.
|Kurt Russell
|Jeffrey " Jeff " Taylor
|J. T. Walsh
|Warren " Red " Barr
|Kathleen Quinlan
|Amy Taylor
|M.C. Gainey
|Earl
|Jack Noseworthy
|Billy
|Rex Linn
|Sheriff Boyd
