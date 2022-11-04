Breakdowns of 1941

Blooper out-takes from Torrid Zone, Four Mothers, _Wagons Roll at Night, The (1941)_ , _Sea Wolf, The (1941)_ , No Time for Comedy, _Bride Came C.O.D., The (1941)_ , and Affectionately Yours, among other Warner Brother productions in 1940 and 1941. The film short is a bonus feature on disc three of _The Maltese Falcon (1941)_ 2006 DVD set which contains the two previous film versions of the novel.
|Eddie Albert
|Himself (archive footage) (uncredited)
|Mary Astor
|Herself (archive footage) (uncredited)
|Willie Best
|Himself (archive footage) (uncredited)
|Humphrey Bogart
|Himself (archive footage) (uncredited)
|Walter Brennan
|Himself (archive footage) (uncredited)
|James Cagney
|Himself (archive footage) (uncredited)
