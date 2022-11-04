1941

Breakdowns of 1941

  Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 13th, 1941

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Blooper out-takes from Torrid Zone, Four Mothers, _Wagons Roll at Night, The (1941)_ , _Sea Wolf, The (1941)_ , No Time for Comedy, _Bride Came C.O.D., The (1941)_ , and Affectionately Yours, among other Warner Brother productions in 1940 and 1941. The film short is a bonus feature on disc three of _The Maltese Falcon (1941)_ 2006 DVD set which contains the two previous film versions of the novel.

Cast

Eddie AlbertHimself (archive footage) (uncredited)
Mary AstorHerself (archive footage) (uncredited)
Willie BestHimself (archive footage) (uncredited)
Humphrey BogartHimself (archive footage) (uncredited)
Walter BrennanHimself (archive footage) (uncredited)
James CagneyHimself (archive footage) (uncredited)

