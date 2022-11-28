Breakdowns: Stopping the First Move

Not Available

You cannot successfully pin your opponent until you are able to break him down to the mat. Coach Smith presents a number of potent breakdowns - both from the top position and from the feet - which will get you working for a fall. Smith covers three breakdowns on the mat: the chop, spiral ride and ankle pick. He covers the proper techniques for all three and then shows different scenarios in which they are most effective. He dedicates a lot of time to the chop, covering three variations of the chop to counter the stand-up. The spiral ride is most effective against a tripod and the ankle pick can lead to a turk position. The second part of the DVD is dedicated to bringing your opponent back to the mat if he happens to get to his feet. Smith demonstrates four simple, yet effective ways to safely put your opponent on the mat and take him out of his offense.