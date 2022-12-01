Breakfast Cub: A Gay XXX Parody

Not Available

These students know just how to pass the time in detention - and their principal is in on the fun! Teddy Torres finally gets to nail his teacher, a fantasy he has always dreamed about. Mick supplies the goods, culminating in both studs covered in steamy semen. After a long period when the others haven’t returned, these two mischievous students decide to hit the showers and study each other’s anatomy while left unattended during detention. All in the name of science. Principal Mick Stallone gets it in with student Ethan Chase in the conclusion of the Breakfast Cub. After trying to cut the rest of the day, Ethan learns there’s a price to pay for an early release and gladly pays up.