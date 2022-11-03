Breakfast in Hollywood

1946

The goings on of a few members of a radio show's audience is the premise for this feature film derived from the popular ABC radio show of the 1940's. This film features Tom Breneman, the radio show's host, as well as Bonita Granville, Beulah Bondi, Zasu Pitts, Billie Burke and Hedda Hopper. Musical performances are provided by Nat King Cole and the King Cole Trio, along with Spike Jones and his City Slickers.