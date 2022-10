Not Available

Helmed by three female directors, this omnibus features three films set in China, Thailand and Singapore respectively. Each story occurs at a specific mealtime, and seeks to interpret the frailties and complexities of love through different Asian perspectives. All three stories are tethered with the question, "Will you marry me?" Mirroring the repasts themselves, Breakfast and Dinner are heavier in tone, while Lunch is light with a sprinkle of humor.