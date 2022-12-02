In this promotional cartoon for Rice Krispies breakfast cereal, two young boys are eating breakfast one morning and one complains about how "mushy' his cereal is. Suddenly Snap, Crackle and Pop--one of the boys' "breakfast pals"--show up to replace the mushy cereal with fresh, crispy Rice Krispies. However, the "Mushy" gang shows up to prevent them from doing so, and a fight ensues, with the Breakfast Pals triumphing and the boys wind up eating their Rice Krispies, as God intended.
View Full Cast >