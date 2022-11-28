Not Available

Mmm, smell the bacon! Order the grits with red-eye gravy! Get the lobster hash! Try the veggie omelet! Part food show and part travelogue, Breakfast Special 2: Revenge of the Omelets is another celebration of getting up and going out for a memorable morning meal. Visit a diner in Connecticut, admire homemade biscuits in North Carolina, and savor some big pancakes in Pittsburgh. Along the way we find seaside specialties in New Hampshire, duck breast in Philadelphia, and salmon cakes in Detroit. On the Big Island of Hawaii, we sample loco moco, Portuguese donuts and scrumptious variations on all of the above! Cooks, servers, and regulars all across America share their love and loyalty for our most important meal of the day.