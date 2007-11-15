Breakfast With Scot

Eric and Sam have been in a committed relationship for four years. Eric's a former hockey player turned sportscaster and Sam's a sport's lawyer. But when Sam's adventure seeking brother Billy, takes a job in South America, his ex-girlfriend, Julie, is discovered dead from a drug overdose leaving her son Scot (not Billy's son) to Billy.
|Benz Antoine
|Greg Graham
|Robin Brûlé
|Ms. Paul
|Tom Cavanagh
|Eric McNally
|Colin Cunningham
|Billy
|Dylan Everett
|Ryan Burlington
|Megan Follows
|Barbara Warren
