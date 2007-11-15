2007

Breakfast With Scot

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 15th, 2007

Studio

Not Available

Eric and Sam have been in a committed relationship for four years. Eric's a former hockey player turned sportscaster and Sam's a sport's lawyer. But when Sam's adventure seeking brother Billy, takes a job in South America, his ex-girlfriend, Julie, is discovered dead from a drug overdose leaving her son Scot (not Billy's son) to Billy.

Cast

Benz AntoineGreg Graham
Robin BrûléMs. Paul
Tom CavanaghEric McNally
Colin CunninghamBilly
Dylan EverettRyan Burlington
Megan FollowsBarbara Warren

