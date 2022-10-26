1984

Get ready for an "exuberant soul'train ride that bounces to the topsy-turvy beat of the street" (Los Angeles Times)! Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo captures the fun and flair of the '80sunderground breakdance phenomenon with electrifying moves, rapid-fire raps and nonstop music! Returning from the first film, Breakin', Lucinda Dickey, Adolfo "Shabba-Doo" Quinones and Michael "Boogaloo Shrimp" Chambers combine talent and tenacity to save a community center from a greedy developer bent on building a shopping center in its place. The developer has city hall's approval, but the kids have heart and soul. And to raise money to keep the center alive, the crew pulls out all the stops, locks and pops in a dance show that will either make or break'their cause