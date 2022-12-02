Breakin' Through

Not Available

STREET DANCERS: They're bold and they're bad; they're breakers — freestyle dancers who know a mean beat as well as a mean street. STAGE DANCERS: Grand and graceful gypsies — polished performers who are passionate about their art and the theater. When the choreographer of a troubled Broadway-bound musical brings the two groups together to energize his show, the results are less than successful. The professional dancers rebel when the street-wise breakers invade their turf — the theater. Tempers explode and the opening of the show is threatened. The exciting dance sequences, including the grand finale, were choreographed by Beat Street's Lester Wilson.