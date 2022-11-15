Not Available

Breaking 60: Challenging the Impossible is a documentary about the Hong Kong Four Trails Ultra Challenge, a Fat Ass-style trail running event where there are no race fees, no prizes, no medals, no pats on the back for being super awesome. Just a bunch of slightly left field individuals trying to run all four of Hong Kong’s ultra trails ‐ totaling 298km ‐ non stop, unsupported and in less than 60 hours. Each year a small group of runners are hand selected and Breaking 60 explores the personal challenges facing 4 of them. Since its inception, no one has ever gone sub 60.