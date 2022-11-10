Breaking Away

Dave, nineteen, has just graduated high school, with his 3 friends, The comical Cyril, the warm hearted but short-tempered Moocher, and the athletic, spiteful but good-hearted Mike. Now, Dave enjoys racing bikes and hopes to race the Italians one day, and even takes up the Italian culture, much to his friends and parents annoyance.
|Daniel Stern
|Cyril
|Jackie Earle Haley
|Moocher
|Dennis Christopher
|Dave Stoller
|Barbara Barrie
|Evelyn Stoller
|Paul Dooley
|Ray Stoller
|Robyn Douglass
|Katherine
