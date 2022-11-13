Not Available

Bob Smiley celebrates his 20th year as a Christian comedian by launching his longest, funniest and most truthful comedy video since he started his hotel shampoo collection many years ago. Breaking Bob is an hour and 23 minutes of laughs wrapped around a message of hope. Bob talks about his love for his three Tax Deductions (all boys). He opens up about his wife walking away from the home after 18 years of marriage. He covers his most asked question, is Smiley his real last name? We find out why he almost got punched in Alabama and he shows people with ADD how to properly watch TV. This video promises to make you laugh, cry, or do something else. Guaranteed!