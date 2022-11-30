Breaking Kayfabe with Francine Fournier

Not Available

Before Francine became a sex symbol for the most violent, depraved organization in wrestling, she was a regular Philly girl. She was working a menial insurance job with wrestling nowhere on her radar. On a whim, she grabs the phone and calls a number she sees on TV for the ECW training school. The rest is hardcore history. The ECW landscape was pretty tough so now you’ll hear how this lady, as tough as her character, managed to navigate that road and come out on the other side. Francine fought through great personal tragedies as well as great disappointment over accusations aimed at her from an ECW talent on a KC show. Tear-jerker and laugh riot, all the same, this edition of Breaking Kayfabe stands as all do–part interview, part therapy…all shoot.