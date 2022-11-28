Breaking Kayfabe with Jim Cornette

Not Available

For most wrestling fans, Jim Cornette is the “king of the shoot interview”. Regardless of what you think of some of his booking decisions recently, I don’t think you can deny the fact that Cornette is a smart, entertaining speaker. I’ve watched a few shoot interviews with Cornette in the past, and they always deliver. I loved his installment of the Timeline series for Kayfabe Commentaries, and his joint shoot interviews with Bobby Heenan and Paul Bearer for ROH were very entertaining.