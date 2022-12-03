Breaking Kayfabe with Lanny Poffo

Not Available

The hard-hitting series that takes you inside the people of pro wrestling will now take you inside two wrestling brothers. Join Lanny Poffo as he welcomes you inside the Poffo family through all the ups and downs, twists and turns, triumph and torment. Sean Oliver sits down for another no holds barred discussion with his guest, and as usual no topics are shied away from. Lanny addresses his divorce, road life, interests, and all the chips on his shoulder. Lanny also dissects Randy Savage's difficult life, his sagely advice, and reclusive nature. Sean and Lanny cover Liz, Angelo, Stephanie, Kiyosaki, showtunes, bidets, and everything you can imagine. This edition of Breaking Kayfabe will once again draw you inside the fascinating life of another one of wrestling's most compelling individuals...to explore a life, and a bond with a tormented brother. This is a can't miss!