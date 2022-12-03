Breaking Kayfabe with Sean Waltman

Not Available

This new, hard-hitting series sits Kayfabe Commentaries’ Sean Oliver across from the stars of the wrestling business as they strip away all layers of their character. What’s left is the people themselves, in this edition it is Sean Waltman who bares his soul for all of you. Waltman’s descent into drug addiction, pornography, childhood abuse, and a suicide attempt sets up an exploration of all that has been destroyed, and what can be salvaged. Waltman may be a tragic figure, but as Oliver attempts to achieve in the show, perhaps a tragic figure that can avert a wrestling legacy from being tarnished for good.