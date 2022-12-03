Breaking Kayfabe with Terry Brunk

Not Available

Breaking Kayfabe is the wrestling world’s forum for the stars of the ring to unveil themselves. They emerge from under their characters and we see the human beings that lived beneath what was on television for years. Some tried harder than others to protect the manufactured personas, and possibly none lived their gimmick more than Terry Brunk when he became Sabu. Join Sean Oliver as he peels away the layers of Brunk and we meet the man with a historic wrestling family legacy, and a man living with the pain of being one of wrestling’s most death-defying athletes. Here is a complex man, wrapped in the pride he has for what he’s done, the pain for things he’s done, and the realization that the end is near. This is as real as it gets, guys…Breaking Kayfabe with the man you knew as Sabu, but will now never forget, as Terry.