Breaking News

  Action
  Comedy
  Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Milkyway Image Company

When an ambulatory TV news unit live broadcasts the embarrassing defeat of a police battalion by five bank robbers in a ballistic showdown, the credibility of the police force drops to a nadir. While on a separate investigation in a run-down building, detective Cheung discovers the hideout of the robbers. Cheung and his men have also entered the building, getting ready to take their foes out any minute. Meanwhile, in order to beat the media at its own game, Inspector Rebecca decides to turn the stakeout into a breaking news show.

Cast

Richie RenYuen
Kelly ChenCommissioner Rebecca Fong
Nick CheungInspector Cheung
Lam SuetYip
Simon YamAsst. Commissioner C.K. Wong
Hui Siu-HungHoi

