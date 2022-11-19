Not Available

'Breaking News Live' visualizes the story of Nayana and Sneha. The plot moves forward with the many people who Nayana come across in her life. Nayana realizes the other side of people when she finds their true self. Sneha and her mentally challenged brother are under the care of their grandmother after the death of their parents. When fate makes a chance for Nayana to meet Sneha, Nayana feels that Sneha is a part of her life. The revelation that they are not two but one takes the story to novel planes.