The documentary, titled "Breaking the Silence: Children's Stories," deals with the effect of domestic violence on children. It follows a documentary filmed in 2001, "Breaking the Silence: Journeys of Hope," which documented the journeys of abused women from victim to survivor. This new program seeks to raise public awareness about the young victims of parental abuse and to encourage reforms that will protect these endangered children. An integral part of these children's stories is their experience with the legal system. Coverage of violence-related custody hearings help the viewer understand the process by which the court determines what is in the best interest of the child.