Not Available

"Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal" examines this unimaginable story that rocked the gymnastics world and speaks to victims and experts about what parents and children need to know as they navigate situations outside of the home. Featuring exclusive interviews with Larry Nassar’s victims and experts close to the crisis, the special dives deep into the stories of multiple survivors and examine how organizations meant to keep girls and young women safe ultimately silenced their voices. "Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal" features interviews with gymnasts Racheal Denhollander, Lindsey Lemke, Mattie Larson, Akemi Look, and Jamie Dantzscher as they recount their experiences as well as exclusive footage of 19 of Nassar’s victims sitting down for a compelling interview with Elizabeth Vargas.