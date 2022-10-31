Not Available

Last season Utah’s Wasatch Mountains and most of North America experienced a record breaking doozie, making our never ending mission to flatten as many snowflakes as possible almost easy. We estimate the number of crystals crushed to be somewhere in the trillions. If you’ve had the extreme pleasure of viewing one of our previous films, then the obscenedisplay of exploding snow will be nothing new. On closer inspection you will notice that Powderwhore is no longer focusing primarily on the telemark turn. BREAKING TRAIL will highlight riders of all disciplines choosing their own backcountry adventures. Warning! There are no shots of helicopters filming other helicopters or hankie-clad 16-year-olds hepped up on energy drinks spinning to rap music. And you won’t win a Jeep if you come out to a premiere. You will find a mixed bag of highly talented and dedicated individuals who enjoy hiking out into the unknown in search of turns and adventure.