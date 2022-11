Not Available

Breaking Up for the Modern Girl is an anthropological satire of heartbreak in the modern age. In a quick and dirty twelve minutes, our heroine experiences the highest highs and lowest lows of young love. Her heart has been quite literally ripped from her chest, and tossed out the window of the 137 bus. Through the assistance of a mysterious auditory guide, Mattie tries to find her way back to neutral following an abandonment to rival all abandonments.