Vince and Shonda have come to the proverbial end of their ropes with one another. Set in Atlanta during the 2008 Presidential Election season, Breaking Up Is Hard To Do is the touching story of what happens when two people feel they have nothing more to give to a relationship. A funny and intimate look at how people fall in love and what it takes to stay there, Breaking Up Is Hard To Do touches on the reality of the outside forces that can make or break a relationship. They say the truth will set you free, but when Shonda and Vince are armed with the truth, will they use it to set themselves free for once and for all?