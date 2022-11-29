Breast Talk

Not Available

Are you firmly attached or just hanging loose? Every pair of breast is unique, at the same time so alike every other pair. The same goes for relationships and in this film the two are brought together when breasts get to speak. In conversations, showdowns and confessions about living together several pairs of breasts talk about life, sex, loneliness, freedom, childlessness and everyday life with each other. And then some. Sounds crazy? Don´t worry, it gets worse. In this fictional documentary, animated romcomt boobs are shown in a way we never seen before. Breasts are not sex objects or baby feeders here, but part of a unit, with feelings, opinions and wisdom. The kind of wisdom you get from sharing life – or body – for a long time.