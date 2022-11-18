Not Available

Three friends, Jelena, Ana and Zorka meat three days before 20-year's high school reunion. Ana lives in a neighboring country, she's a biochemist and she has diagnosed (correctly) herself with breast cancer. Fuki their best male friend, never moved from their hometown, lives with his high-spirited grandmother, and occasionally gets involved with dubious people and business schemes. Each of the ladies used to be in love with Fuki at some point in their lives, but after all, they remained best friends. In three days, they all have a great challenge: to help Ana find the money for the operation. They will have to go through serious soul-searching, in order to find courage and strength to bring out the best and most noble in them. Breasts define all of them, not only as a metaphor.