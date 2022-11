Not Available

The human beat box is one of the key elements in the development of Hip Hop culture, alongside Dj-ing, Graffiti, Breakdancing, and MC-ing. Unfortunately, its contribution has been largely overlooked, as has the fun, expressive, human, and spontaneous dimension of Hip Hop that it represents. Over 30 practitioners of this art form discuss their techniques and the evolution of their craft, through interviews, live performances, archival footage, and animation.