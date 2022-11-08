Bred For Business: Gentlemen Vol. 18

Only the Lucas Men that are Bred For Business have what it takes to be true Gentlemen. And here you'll see our studliest elites doing what they do best: showing off their power! Sean Xavier seals a business transaction with Stas Landon by giving and taking raw cock. Alpha-male Sergeant Miles uses the hole of his work subordinate, Devin Franco. Dylan James takes disciplinary action on Emerson Palmer's ass with his bare nine-inch dick. And Brandon Wilde breaks protocol by having bareback sex with Kaden Alexander on their lunch break. You only have what it takes to be a true Gentleman if you're first Bred For Business!
View Full Cast >