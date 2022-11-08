Not Available

The rooms are ready, the boys are bound and the scent of sex, sweat and spunk fill the air as you enter them one by one, ready to take in whatever is waiting for you inside. Chained pet-boys, leather clad muscle men, butt slapping and disappearing dildos, this is only a taste of what's to come. Including giant dicks, sweaty pits and cum filled holes, the men are here for a purpose and the boys are Bred To Serve. Willing and more than capable of taking whatever they are given, they lap up at spunk covered boots, take giant dildos inside their butts, ass cheeks red raw and of course big dicks sliding bare up to the balls, stretching them opening before plunging load after load of fresh spunk deep inside them, full to the brim and ready for more.