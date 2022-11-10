Breed of the North

Not Available

"A very picturesque story of the Northwest lumber and trapper region. Two twin brothers, Jim and John, love the same girl; the former wins her, and the latter joins the Northwest Mounted, and it becomes his duty to track a man who is wanted, really for a crime he did not commit, and he discovers it to be his brother. The fugitive being caught, they exchange clothes, and John gives himself up. The real murderer is, however, caught, and Jim returns to his wife, while John returns to his police duty."