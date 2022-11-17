Breeze of the Soul

Not Available

A love story grows between a young man and a girl, there is a second person who loves the girl, and for her he tries to hang himself, so the lovers decide to sacrifice love and happiness to save a human soul, the lover is a simple young man, while the girl is a loving female, mixed in the depths of many worlds of childhood and innocence And intelligence, the girl marries the man she does not like, and by this she has lifted the gallows from his neck, in order to wrap her around her neck.